Manju Borah Honoured at Nat’l Film Awards

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu presented the 66th National Film Awards at a ceremony in New Delhi on Monday. Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javdekar was also present on the occasion.

The flag of the Assamese film industry has been held aloft by three strikingly independent women filmmakers – Rima Das, Manju Borah and Bobby Sarma Baruah, who were recognised for their sterling works at the recently announced 66th National Film Awards, making the people of Assam proud.

Manju Borah’s venture fetched Rajat Kamal in ‘The Land of Poison Women’ in The Best Pangchenpa Film.

Bollywood stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Vicky Kaushal were jointly awarded the best actor award for their roles in Andhadhun and Uri.

Vicky Kaushal said it was a great honour for him to receive the award.

Keerthy Suresh got the best actress award for her portrayal of yesteryear’s star Savitri in Telugu film Mahanati.

Gujarati movie Hellaro was awarded for the best feature film.

Aditya Dhar was awarded with the Best Director award for his debut Uri: The Surgical Strike. Andhadhun was awarded for Best Hindi film.

Akshay Kumar-starrer Padman was awarded for the best film on social issues.

In his address, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said that the world can be connected to the culture of India along with increasing tourism through films.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said the Dadasaheb Phalke Award will be given to Amitabh Bachchan on the 29th of December at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Since the veteran actor is not well, he was not able to come for the function today.