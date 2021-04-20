Manmohan Singh Condition Stable, Given Best Possible Care: Health Minister

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday said that former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who tested positive for COVID-19, is in stable condition at the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS).

“Followed up on Dr Manmohan Singh Ji’s health with the medical team attending to him at AIIMS, Delhi. His condition is stable. Best possible care is being provided to him. We all pray for his quick recovery,” Harsh Vardhan tweeted.

Meanwhile, several political leaders across party lines wished the former PM a speedy recovery from COVID.

“I am deeply concerned to learn that Dr. Manmohan Singh is unwell & has been hospitalised. On behalf of all of us in the Congress Party I send my good wishes to him for a speedy & complete recovery,”said Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi.

“My prayers are with Manmohan Singh ji and his family today, and my deepest respect. May he fight this scourge with all his might and get well soon,” tweeted Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also wished the octogenarian a speedy recovery and good health.

