Manmohan Singh Is Stable: Hospital Sources

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s health is now stable and under observation, said hospital sources in All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). The former PM was admitted to the hospital on Sunday after he complains of chest pain.

The sources said that Singh had developed a reaction to a new medication and further investigation is being carried on him to rule out other causes of fever.

According to sources, Singh was admitted for observation and investigation after he developed a febrile reaction to a new medication.

The hospital sources said that Singh was being investigated to rule out other causes of fever and in being provided care as needed. He is stable and under care of a team of doctors at the Cardiothoracic Centre of AIIMS.

A source close to him said that all his parameters are fine and is now under observation at the AIIMS.

In 2009, Singh underwent a successful coronary bypass surgery at the AIIMS.



A number of leaders expressed have expressed concern over his health and wished him a speedy recovery.