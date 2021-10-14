Manmohan Singh’s Condition Stable: AIIMS

The doctors at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has informed that former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s health condition is “stable” and “under observation”.

The 89 year-old Congress leader was admitted to the hospital in Delhi for evaluation of fever on Wednesday evening. The Congress leader had been complaining of fever since Tuesday.

“The eighty-nine year Congress leader was admitted to AIIMS, Delhi for evaluation of fever; his condition is stable,” news agency ANI quoted the doctors as saying.

Singh had earlier been admitted to AIIMS after testing positive for coronavirus in April this year.