Manmohan Singh’s Condition Stable: AIIMS

By Pratidin Bureau on October 14, 2021

The doctors at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has informed that former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s health condition is “stable” and “under observation”.

The 89 year-old Congress leader was admitted to the hospital in Delhi for evaluation of fever on Wednesday evening. The Congress leader had been complaining of fever since Tuesday.

“The eighty-nine year Congress leader was admitted to AIIMS, Delhi for evaluation of fever; his condition is stable,” news agency ANI quoted the doctors as saying.

Singh had earlier been admitted to AIIMS after testing positive for coronavirus in April this year.

Manmohan Singh
