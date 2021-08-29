Mann Ki Baat: PM Stresses on Swachh Bharat & Start-up Culture | Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 80th episode of his monthly radio programme ”Mann Ki Baat” on Sunday, urging Indians to maintain the momentum of ‘Swachh Bharat’ mission, especially during the times of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The radio programme was broadcasted amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the Indian contingent participating in the Tokyo Paralympics.

Highlights from PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat:

Every medal is special. When India won a Medal in Hockey, the nation rejoiced. And, Major Dhyan Chand Ji would have been so happy

India’s youth wants to do something new and at a large scale.

India’s space sector reforms have captured the imagination of the youth.

Ask any youngster what he or she wants to do and a common answer will be – start up. The start up sector is very vibrant in India.

India’s youth is giving emphasis to quality.

India is cheering for our Paralympics contingent.

At a larger level, there is renewed momentum towards sports across India. Our fields must be full of players.

We recall the noble teachings of Bhagwan Shri Krishna.

Indian culture and spirituality are gaining popularity globally.

Keeping the momentum towards furthering Swachhata

If you know about people who are doing commendable work to popularise Sanskrit, write about them on social media using #CelebratingSanskrit.

Need of the hour is to give importance to skill development.

The programme is broadcasted on the entire network of AIR and Doordarshan and also on AIR News and mobile app.