Manohari Gold Special Tea Sold at Rs. 75k Per Kg

By Pratidin Bureau
After one year Guwahati Tea Auction Center got another opportunity to sell Manohari Gold Speciality Tea at Rs.75,000/- per kg.

This tea was sold by Contemporary Brokers Private Limited and purchased by Vishnu Tea Company – Guwahati based Tea Trader. The teas will be sold across the world by Vishnu Tea Company on their digital e commerce website 9amtea.com

The prices of tea have risen significantly after years of being stagnant. The fall of the Darjeeling tea market due to various reasons have also favourably affected the Assam tea industry.

The special tea mentioned above is of the Manohari Gold grade. A total of 1.200 kgs were sold by auctioneer Contemporary Brokers Pvt. Ltd at Rs. 75,000 per kg to one Guwahati-based tea trader Vishnu Tea Company, which will reportedly sell it across the world on their digital e-commerce website 9amtea.com.

“This is a great achievement amidst the global pandemic when the entire world is affected. Manohari Tea Estate has made extra effort to produce this speciality tea in the month of September and sent it to GTAC for sale”, Dinesh Bihani, Secretary of Guwahati Tea Auction Buyer’s Association (GTABA) said while quoted by PTI.

Last year, the same brand of tea was sold at a price of Rs. 50000 per kg. The Golden Butterfly tea of Dikom Tea Estate had set the record of selling at the highest price of Rs 75,000 per kg, he said.

