Manoj Tiwari Asks BJP Workers Not to be Disheartened

Delhi BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari urged party workers not to be disheartened as Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) maintained a big lead in the counting of votes on Tuesday. Tiwari said that there are several rounds of counting. I will tell our workers there is no need to be disheartened. We are in a good position adding that in 27 seats, there is only a gap of 1000 votes between AAP and BJP, said Tiwari.

Replying to AAP leader’s comment on comparing him to “Hanuman burning Lanka”, Tiwari said that it is not the right to say such things. Let us see how things finally stand.

However, a senior BJP MP, RK Sinha was a bit more staid about his party’s chances of catching up. He said, “As far as the trends are showing, AAP is far ahead. Anything above 40 is a comfortable margin. I think they are coming back.”

Tiwari, on the other hand, said that he was confident of winning up to 55 seats before counting begins out of the 70 assembly seats.

Rejecting exit poll predictions of AAP winning a third straight term, Tiwari said that they will win 48 seats and will not be surprised even if they win 55 seats.

He further said, “It’s time for exact polls after exit polls.” A party needs 36 in the Delhi assembly for a majority.