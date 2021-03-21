Mansukh Hiran Death Case Solved, Claims Maha ATS

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has claimed that the mysterious death case of businessman Mansukh Hiren has been solved.

“The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) have solved Mansukh Hiran’s death case,” Maharashtra ATS DIG Shivdeep Lande told ANI.

Earlier today, two associates of Sachin Waze were arrested by the ATS namely Naresh Dhare, a cricket bookie, and suspended police constable Vinayak Shinde, in connection to the case.

According to ATS, accused Dhare had provided five fake sim cards to Waze and Shinde.

Shinde is a convict and was sentenced to life imprisonement. He was released on parole last year and was in contact with Waze and helped him in his work.

The two accused were presented in the court today and have been directed stay in ATS custody till March 30.

On February 25, Waze, an Assistant Police Inspector in the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU), was arrested in connection with the investigation into the recovery of explosives from a car parked near Mukesh Ambani’s house in Mumbai. He has been sent to National Investigation Agency (NIA) custody till March 25.

Soon after his named popped up in Mansukh Hiran death case, the ATS sought the custody of Waze. However, Waze’s custody remains with NIA for now.

Hiran, the owner of the vehicle that was found containing explosives outside the house of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, was found dead in a creek on March 5 in Thane.