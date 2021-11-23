Mansukh Mandaviya Expresses Dissatisfaction Over Delay in Construction of AIIMS

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya expressed dissatisfaction over the inordinate delay in completing the construction of the AIIMS in Changsari, Kamrup district.

The minister asked the officials concerned to finish the pending works within the next six months.

Mandaviya, during his visit to Assam inspected the construction site of AIIMS with State Health Minister Keshab Mahanta.

According to a release from the Office of the Assam Health Minister, the Union Minister was unhappy about the delay in completing the construction work of the AIIMS and expressed his dissatisfaction to the concerned firm carrying out the works.

Mandaviya then ordered the two construction companies to finish the remaining works within the next six months so that the institute can be thrown open to the public.

He also favoured a checking of the already completed construction works by a team of the IIT-Guwahati.

In order to expedite hiring of faculty and other related works for starting the health centre, Mandaviya requested the Assam government to nominate a state IAS officer for appointing him as deputy director of the AIIMS Guwahati.

On June 28, 2016, the state government had handed over more than 571 acres of land at Changsari in Kamrup district to the Centre to set up the 750-bedded super-speciality hospital.

