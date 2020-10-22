Many Dead, Several Injured In Afghan-Taliban Conflict

Armed conflict which broke out between the Taliban and security forces in the northern province of Afghanistan, killed at least eight civilians and injured several others on Wednesday.

According to provincial government spokesman Mohammad Jawad Hajri told Xinhua, the clashes started on Tuesday night between Talibani terrorists and security forces.

“The clashes erupted between security forces and Taliban terrorists in Hazara Qeshlaq, an area between Baharak district and provincial capital Taluqan city during Tuesday night. The Afghan Air Force also supported security forces during the fightings,” he said.

Several Taliban terrorists were also dead or wounded, he added.

In recent times, the area has reportedly seen heavy clashes between the forces and Taliban terrorists. Atleast 28 security forces, including a senior police official and several terrorists were killed in the armed clashes that erupted on Tuesday night. Many were also injured from both the sides.

Airstrikes were deployed at a designated terrorist position on Wednesday night to avenge the loss of security forces in the village, killing 10 civilians and injuring atleast eight others.

Meanwhile, spokesperson Hajri accused the terrorists of using civilians as human shields and attacking security forces from villagers’ houses.

Earlier on Thursday, a Taliban attack on a checkpoint in neighbouring Khwaja Ghar district was repelled by government security forces. Five Taliban terrorists were killed in the conflict along with injuries reported on both the sides.

Taliban terrorists have been attempting to take territory and consolidate their position as peace talks between the Afghan government delegation and Taliban representatives were underway in Doha, capital of Qatar.