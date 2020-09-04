“Many Died Post COVID Recovery” – Himanta

Post-COVID complications are on a rise in the state. Several people have died after recovering from COVID-19 in Assam.

This was said by Himanta Biswa Sarma today in a press conference.

Commenting on the current COVID-19 scenario in the state, the Minister highlighted the fact that there have been several cases involving post-COVID complications. He suggested that it is a matter of concern.

During the press meet, he further said that the state government has lost its right to take any decision regarding lockdown since Unlock 4.0 guidelines have been issued by the Centre.

He, therefore, urged everyone to wear masks and maintain social distancing, as his government’s power to clamp lockdowns has ceased to exist post the Central guidelines.

He, however, cautioned that the state government was going to be stricter than before in ensuring that people wear masks. In the same breath, he added that the Judiciary has issued an order in favour of penalizing the ones not wearing masks.

Hence, the Minister said that the government has decided to charge Rupees 500 for not wearing masks. Additionally, if the same person commits this offence twice, he will have to cough up double that amount as penalty.