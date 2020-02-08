Many Feared Trapped as Building Collapses in Punjab

Several people are feared trapped under the debris of a three-storey building that collapsed at Mohali in Punjab on Saturday. The rescue operation has been launched by fire brigade personnel in coordination with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

However, no casualties have been reported so far.

Officials said that the building, located near the JTPL City Project on the Kharar-Landran road, collapsed when an excavator working on an adjacent plot accidentally hit one of its walls. The structure reportedly housed the office of a local builder.

Kharar sub-divisional Magistrate Himanshu Jain while quoted by news agency PTI said, “The commercial building collapsed after a JCB was digging an adjoining plot for constructing a basement.”

The magistrate informed that while two people were rescued, four to five more are feared stuck under the debris. Two others, including the operator of the excavator, are still trapped but in constant touch with rescue workers through their mobile phones.

There is no official confirmation of the number of people trapped till the filing of this report.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh Tweeted the incident sharing pictures of the rescue operation after the collapse. He Tweeted, “Anguished to learn of the collapse of a three-storeyed building in Kharar today with 2 people trapped. NDRF, Fire Brigade and Mohali officials are on the spot for immediate rescue and relief. Have asked DC Mohali Girish Dayalan to send a detailed report on what caused this collapse.”