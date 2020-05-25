Many Flights Cancelled As Domestic Flights Resume

Chaos erupts at airports in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities as many flights have been cancelled on Monday, the day when the flight service resumed after two months amid the coronavirus pandemic. Passengers complained that they did not get any notification of cancellation from the airlines till the last minute.

As many as 82 flights to and from Delhi have been cancelled, with angry passengers at Terminal 3 of Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport claiming that they were not informed till the last minute. Airport officials said the cancellations are on account of several states telling the center that they will not be able to operate flights agreed upon earlier. The Delhi airport will handle a total of 125 departures and 118 arrivals today.

Similar situations witnessed at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai, with several passengers stranded outside the airport after their flights were cancelled.

While a flight to Pune was the first to take off from Delhi at 4:45 AM, a Patna-bound flight was the first to take off from Mumbai at 6:45 AM.

Meanwhile, Northeast India too witnessed a disruption of flights, with flights arriving only in Assam’s Guwahati and Manipur’s Imphal airports. All flights to Agartala, Dibrugarh, Silchar, and Aizawl were cancelled because the Kolkata airport is not functional yet, sources in the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said. West Bengal, battered by Cyclone Amphan, had asked for more time to re-open the Kolkata airport.

Moreover, a total of five flights landed at Borjhar Airport in Guwahati and 24 passengers travelled from Imphal to Guwahati while 143 passengers from Chennai to Guwahati travelled today after the flights resumed.

78 numbers of passengers have come from Delhi while 118 from Bengaluru and 13 passengers took Air Asia flight to Guwahati.