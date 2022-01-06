Many Injured In Cotton University Post-Poll Violence

A number of students of Cotton University were left injured after a brawl broke out between two groups of students on Wednesday night following the general elections.

Soon after, city police reached the spot to bring the situation under control.

As per sources, the police resorted to lathi-charge which led to many being injured including staffers. Reports of students pelting stones on police also surfaced.

The injured were later admitted to Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) for treatment.

The Cotton University elections otherwise went peacefully but seemingly turned ugly on Wednesday night.

Abhishek Mahanta of Satra Mukti Sangra Samiti (SMSS) won the General Secretary Post of Cotton University Students Union Election by 356 votes. He garnered a total of 1359 votes.

On the other hand, Niyor Deka of ACP has won the President post and Heena Deuri bagged the post of Vice President.

According to reports, 58.3 percent voter turnout was recorded in the election. A total of 45 candidates contested the election in 16 posts.