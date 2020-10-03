Maoist Leader Killed By His Own Cadres

A senior Maoist leader who was behind many killings in the Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh was killed by his cadres on Friday, NDTV reported.

He was reportedly carrying a bounty of Rupees 8 lakh on his head.

The report quoted Inspector General of Police in Bastar Range of Chhattisgarh P Sundarraj as saying, “In the Bijapur district, a major incident has come into light pertaining to Naxals where Divisional Committee Member Modiyam Vijja was killed by his own cadres of the Gangaloor Area Committee.”

The officer further said, “Vijja was behind most of the civilian killings in West Bastar Division region of Bijapur District. There is a lot of dissent among the senior cadres and local cadres with regard to mindless violence against the innocent tribals.”