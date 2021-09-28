Top Maoist Leader Tingraj Orang Surrenders In Guwahati

AssamGuwahati NewsTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
maoist

Tingraj Orang, a top Maoist in Assam has surrendered himself in Guwahati on Tuesday.

Orang was in-charge of expanding the base of proscribed outfit CPI (Maoist) in Brahmaputra and Barak valleys. He surrendered himself before Additional Director General of Police, Special Branch, Hiren Nath.

The 49-year-old Maoist was the convener of the outfit’s Assam State Organising Committee (ASOC) and also the general secretary of its Barak and Brahmaputra valley zonal committees.

Related News

Kanhaiya Kumar, Jignesh Mevani Join Congress

Assam: Physical Classes For Class 9, UG, PG Classes From Oct…

Serum Institute gets the nod to include 7-11 Year-olds in…

Taliban Bans Women From Attending, Work At Kabul University

Orang’s surrender is considered a major setback for CPI (Maoist) in Assam and the ASOC would also become leaderless.

He hails from Samuktola village in Dibrugarh district.

Orang joined the CPI (Maoist) in 2006. He was also associated with SFI and CPI (M) from 1989 to 1999.

Earlier in 2011, Orang along with two other Maoists were arrested in Odisha’s Rourkela but subsequently released.

You might also like
National

Heroin seized, one arrested in Silchar

Assam

Assam Poll Result: Akhil’s Mother Extends Gratitude To Sivasagar

Assam

Illicit liquor seized, two arrested at Baksa

Assam

APSC member Samedur Rahman re-arrested

National

Increasing Illegal Taxation Crippled Commercial Hub Dimapur: DCCI

Assam

Tripura’s COVID-19 Tally Reaches 7,663, Toll at 65