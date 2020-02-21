Marcy Borah’s husband arrested

Marcy Borah’s husband arrested
The Police have arrested the husband of newly-wed Marcy Borah, who allegedly committed suicide on February 14. The police arrested Pranab Borah, the husband, after his interrogation at Dokmoka Police Station on Thursday.

Earlier, a video of Marcy, dancing during her marriage party just two months ago went viral on social media. The death of the bride sparked outrage across the State.

It may be mentioned here that her husband was in Mumbai when his wife was found dead under mysterious circumstances at Bokoliaghat in Karbi Anglong.

Sources in the police have informed that the court has sent Pranab to judicial custody.

