A person was trampled to death by a wild elephant at Margherita. The incident took place at Ward No 2 at Pathargaon under Makumokilla gaon panchayat.

The incident occurred at around 4 am when a herd of elephant came from the jungle and entered the house of two persons named Radha Gogoi and Majhi.

The elephants also damaged several houses and attacked Radha Gogoi who later died.

