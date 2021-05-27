Top StoriesAssam

Mariani MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi Narrowly Escapes Gunshots

By Pratidin Bureau
75

In a shocking update, Mariani MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi on Thursday was shot at by suspected Naga miscreants along the Assam-Nagaland border.

The MLA was present in Disai Valley for land eviction by illegal occupants from Nagaland when he was shot at by unknown miscreants suspected from Nagaland

Also Read: Assam: Bodies of 2 Missing Persons Recovered from Sonbeel
Initial reports have stated that the Congress minister has narrowly escaped the bullet shots and is safe.

Kurmi is on his way back from the conflict area.

Meanwhile, a task force of Jorhat police is on its way for further investigation.

This is a developing story and more details are awaited.

