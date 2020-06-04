Mariani Mob Lynching: Jorhat DC Announces Ex-Gratia for Deceased & Injured Families

The Jorhat Deputy Commissioner on Wednesday announced the ex-gratia of Rs. 2lakhs from the Chief Minister’s Relief fund to Debashish Gogoi who was killed in Mariani on May 29.

The DC also announced ex-gratia of Rs. 25,000 each to the families of the injured Aditya Das, Raju Beria, Sunita Surmi, and Aiswana Kandh.

The announcement came after a meeting was held at the DC office in Jorhat. The meeting was attended by Rajya Sabha MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, MP Tapan Kumar Gogoi, Additional Commissioner Tapan Gohain, members of AATSA, ATASU, and AASU.