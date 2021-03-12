Mariani: Raijor Dal Members Oppose Akhil’s Nomination Withdrawal

By Pratidin Bureau
Raijor Dal activists opposed the nomination withdrawal of Akhil Gogoi from Mariani constituency. The members of the party outbursts in anger after the central committee announced that the party president will withdraw his nomination from the constituency.

The members claimed that it was after years that some relevant candidate has been selected for candidature from Mariani constituency and that they will not support his nomination withdrawal.

The members demanded Gogoi not to withdraw his nomination. They also threatened that if Gogoi’s nomination would be withdrawn, they will quit the party and that Akhil Gogoi would be excluded from the party.

