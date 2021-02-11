Mariani: Tension Prevails Over Border Dispute Along Assam-Nagaland Border

A tense situation prevailed again along the Assam-Nagaland border at Mariani’s Naginijan area as miscreants from the Nagaland side tried occupying a part of the land belonging to Assam by building a fence.

As per sources, miscreants have set up bamboo fencing in broad daylight on a PWD road in Naginijan.

Meanwhile, the people of Assam along the border are now disgusted by the conflict that has erupted over the border dispute.

Later, Mariani police reached the site and initiated talks to resolve the matter. The fencing along the border was withdrawn eventually.