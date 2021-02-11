Mariani: Tension Prevails Over Border Dispute Along Assam-Nagaland Border

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Representational Image
55

A tense situation prevailed again along the Assam-Nagaland border at Mariani’s Naginijan area as miscreants from the Nagaland side tried occupying a part of the land belonging to Assam by building a fence.

As per sources, miscreants have set up bamboo fencing in broad daylight on a PWD road in Naginijan.

Meanwhile, the people of Assam along the border are now disgusted by the conflict that has erupted over the border dispute.

Related News

CM Sonowal Launches Major Schemes For Women Empowerment

India’s First CNG Tractor Launch On Friday

Axom Nagarik Samaj Slams BJP For Unfulfilled Promises

Chirang: Amit Shah Meets Koch-Rajbongshi Leader

Later, Mariani police reached the site and initiated talks to resolve the matter. The fencing along the border was withdrawn eventually.

You might also like
Technology

Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma to retire

Top Stories

Guv summons Assam Assembly from Nov 28

Regional

Pratidin Time’s #SayNoToPollution campaign

Regional

Dead body of a man found in Barpathar

National

Supreme Court asks parties to submit funding details

National

Nripendra Misra And PK Mishra Promoted To Cabinet Rank

Comments
Loading...