Mark Zuckerberg Loses USD 7 Billion in Hours After Largest Facebook Outage

Social media giant Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg lost nearly USD 7 billion in a few hours after WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram suffered a global outage on Monday evening.

According to a Bloomberg report, Zuckerberg also slipped to the 5th spot in the billionaires’ list after Facebook stocks plunged due to the global outage. Zuckerberg, with a total wealth of USD 121.6 billion, has fallen behind Bill Gates.

Notably, a flurry of companies pulled advertising from Facebook Inc.’s network after the social media giant apps like WhatsApp, Instagram and messenger suffered a major global outage yesterday, the report said.

Mark Zuckerberg previously ranked at the third spot on Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index. According to Bloomberg, the stocks of Facebook fell by 5% on Monday, adding to a 15 percent decline since mid-September.

Apologising for the disruption in the services of Facebook, Whatsapp and Instagram, tech giant’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg has offered a personal apology to millions of its users worldwide and said that services are returning online on Tuesday.

“Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger are coming back online now,” Zuckerberg said in a Facebook post. “Sorry for the disruption today — I know how much you rely on our services to stay connected with the people you care about,” he said.

