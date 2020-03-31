Markaz put Assam on a time bomb

Assam an oasis amidst the worldwide Coronavirus crisis suddenly find itself sitting on a volcano of Corona eruption as nearly 400 Muslim religious preachers attended the Markaz congregation of Nizamuddin and many of them have returned home sending the administration into a tizzy.

Only one has been detected positive while Government has home quarantined around 130 in various district of Assam as doctors are awaiting imminent surge of patients from tomorrow.

A Markaz attendee from Assam

A 216 member contingent from Assam was there in the two-day congregation but besides that, there were also about 250 others who were also in that six-story mosque sharing beds with thousands of other devotees who were carrying the virus.

Delhi Police released video warning Markez organisers

This incident plunged Assam into a serious crisis. The religious congregation took place despite a warning by Delhi Police.

On the other hand devotees from all the districts of Assam had gone there for religious teaching. According to a video which became viral in the Social Media, a youth from Golaghat claimed that there were about 400 from Assam and none could return due to lockdown.

But it was apparent that the Mosque was the hotspot of Corona Virus since end of January it was spreading the virus through various religious visitors and tourists.

Assam’s first patient had also infected himself from the Nizamuddin mosque.

From tomorrow morning medical team shall be contacting each of the person whose name appeared in the list and the administration had developed separate teams to trace the people and do the contact tracing.