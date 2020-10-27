Market Complex, Road To Come Up In Tinsukia

By Pratidin Bureau
Image Source: Himanta Biswa Sarma's Twitter Profile
Assam finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday laid the foundation stone of a market complex and road in Tinsukia town under the CIDF Scheme for 2020-21.

Sarma informed that a 1350 metre long GNB Road worth Rs. 382.28 lakh will come up in the commercial hub of Tinsukia, “as a step towards expansion of road network and improvement of urban infrastructure across the district”.

Furthermore, a Sunday Market Complex will to be set up in the town, Sarma said. The complex project worth Rs.5.29 crores, “Will be highly significant for both traders and consumers”.

Besides Sarma, Minister of State in the Ministry of Food Processing Industries Rameswar Teli and Minister of State of Labour Welfare and tea tribe welfare (independent charge) Sanjay Kishan, and Lok Sabha MP Pradan Baruah were present at the events.

The Assam government had launched City Infra Development Fund (CIDF)” for development of seventeen major towns of the state by improving the urban infrastructure to ensure balance regional growth under State Own Priority Development (SOPD).

