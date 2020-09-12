“Marksheets Becoming Pressure Sheets” – PM

“Marksheet has become pressure sheet for students”, said PM Modi while addressing the “School Education Conclave” organised by the Ministry of Education.

He added that marksheets, apart from becoming pressure sheets for students, have come prestige sheets for parents.

Therefore, the PM said that one of the aims of the New National Education Policy is to help students find a way out of this mental stress, adding that the NEP will make learning fun-based and a wholesome experience, besides being future-ready and scientific.

He further said that the schools across the nation should have a new curriculum, in harmony with the NEP, by 2022 when the nation observes its 75th year of Independence.