Married Man Elopes With Girl Under Garb of COVID

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a married man in Navi Mumbai reportedly eloped with his girlfriend after lying to his wife that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and that he wouldn’t survive the contagion.

As reported by The Indian Express, a woman received a call from her husband Manish Mishra on July 24. During the conversation, she was informed about his positive status and that he would succumb to the infection. Following that, Mishra had switched off his phone.

The Police started investigating into the matter after receiving a missing persons complaint from the wife.

The Police, upon learning about Mishra’s last known location, sent a team to Vashi in Navi Mumbai.

The report quoted an officer as saying, “We sent a team to the spot, where we got his motorcycle and key, his backpack that he carried to work, and his helmet.”

He further said, “We even checked the Vashi creek with the help of local fishermen, but could not find his body. We were certain that he was alive and so we kept looking.”

“We got the first lead through CCTV footage in Airoli, where he could be seen travelling in a car with a woman…,” the officer added.

It was also said that the Police “learnt that he was in an extramarital affair and was staying in Indore with his girlfriend, following which we sent a team and brought him back to Navi Mumbai.”