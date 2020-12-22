Maruti Suzuki Dealer Denies Selling Repainted Cars

Guwahati Maruti Suzuki dealer Poddar Car World on Tuesday denied the allegations of selling refurbished vehicles.

In an official statement, authorities of the car dealer said that the department has revoked the license for violation; however, the court has dismissed the entire allegation.

Poddar Car World Dealer alleged that they were blackmailed by one Mantu Boro and Ramen Boro.

Furthermore, the car dealer acknowledged the car was repainted. However, the dealers claimed that it wasn’t done by them.