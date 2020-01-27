Maruti Suzuki hikes prices up to 4.7%

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI), country’s largest carmaker, on Monday said it has increased prices of select models by up to Rs. 10,000 with immediate effect to offset the impact of rising input costs.

The price change varies across models and ranges up to 4.7% (ex-showroom Delhi) and is effective from 27 January 2020, MSI said in a statement.

The price of the entry-level model Alto range has gone up in the range of Rs. 9,000-6,000, S-Presso between Rs. 1,500 to Rs. 8,000, WagonR between Rs. 1,500 and Rs. 4,000.

The company has also increased the price of its multi-purpose vehicle Ertiga between ₹4,000-10,000, Baleno by Rs. 3,000 to 8,000 and XL6 by up to Rs. 5,000 (all prices ex-showroom Delhi).

Currently, the company sells a range of vehicles starting from entry-level small car Alto to premium multipurpose vehicle XL6 with price ranging from Rs. 2.89 lakh to Rs. 11.47 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).