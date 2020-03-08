Mary Kom a win away for Tokyo Olympic ticket

Six-time world champion Boxer Mary Kom (51kg) advances to the quarter-finals after 5-0 victory over Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Tasmyn Benny of New Zealand at the Asian/Oceania Olympic Qualifiers in Amman.

She will next face Irish Magno of Philippines. With Mary Kom’s win, 11 Indian boxers have now entered the quarter-finals of this tournament.

Earlier, World Championships silver medallist Amit Panghal (52kg) recorded a gritty 3-2 win over Mongolia’s Enkhmanadakh Kharkhuu to enter the quarter-finals. The Asian Championships gold medallist will next take on Southeast Asian Games champion Carlo Paalam of Philippines. Both Kom and Panghal are now just one win away from realizing their Tokyo Olympic ticket.

Meanwhile, Commonwealth Games champion Gaurav Solanki (57kg), bowed out 1-4 to top seed and world champion Mirazizbek Mirzakhalilov of Uzbekistan in the second round after a spirited display.

Today, six Indians will be featuring in the quarter-final bouts. Lovlina Borogohain (69 kg), Pooja Rani (75 kg), Vikas Krishan (69 kg), Ashish Kumar (75 kg), Sachin Kumar (81 kg) and Satish Kumar (91kg) will all be looking to win their respective bouts and seal their tickets to Tokyo.