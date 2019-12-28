Mary Kom Defeats Nikhat to make it to Olympic Qualifiers

Mary Kom defeated Nikhat Zareen in the finals of the ongoing Women’s Boxing Olympic trials in the 51-kg weight category at the Indira Gandhi Stadium on Saturday.

The six-time world champion defeated Zareen 9-1 in the much-talked-about bout.

Mary Kom defeated her opponent Ritu Grewal in the 51-kg category in a unanimous decision while Zareen too outclassed her opponent Jyoti in a unanimous decision on Friday.

The trials for the women boxers are underway and will conclude today while the men’s trials will take place from December 29 to 30.

Earlier, Zareen had demanded a fair chance to contest the Tokyo Olympic qualifiers. On October 17, Zareen had written to the Sports Ministry challenging the Boxing Federation of India’s (BFI) decision to accommodate world champion Mary by changing its rule of exempting gold and silver medalists from the World Cup.

Mary won a bronze in the 51-kg semi-final at the Women’s World Boxing Championships in Ulan-Ude in Russia losing out to Busenaz Cakiroglu of Turkey on October 12 this year.