Mary Kom Loses Final, Settles For Silver At Asian Championship

Six-time world champion M C Mary Kom has settled for a silver medal in the finals of Asian Boxing Championship held in Dubai on Sunday.

Mary Kom lost the bout against Nazym Kyzaibay of Kazakhstan in a split 2-3 verdict. It was her seventh medal in the tournament. The first was in 2003 when she won a gold medal.

The star Indian puglist’s opponent was 11 years younger to her who made an impressive start in the opening round.

The intensity of the fight spiked during the second round with both the boxers showing aggressive intent.

In the final round, Mary Kom fought back hard but was not enough to get the judges’ nod.

While Mary Kom won $5000, her opponent Kyzaibay bagged $10,000.

It may be noted that Kyzaibay is a two-time world champion and a six-time national champion.

Earlier, Mary had defeated Lutsaikhan Altantsetseg of Mongolia 4-1 in the semi-final to reach the finals of the championship.

On Monday, Amit Panghal (52kg), Shiva Thapa (64kg) and Sanjeet (91kg) will fight it out in the men’s finals.