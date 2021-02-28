Mary Kom To Lead Indian Boxing Contingent In Spanish Tourney

Six-time world champion MC Mary Kom along with a team of 14 Indian boxers has left for Spain for the Boxam International tournament in the city of Castellon starting from tomorrow (March 1) to March 7. The Indian contingent departed in the early hours of Sunday.

Notably, Commonwealth Games silver medalist Manish Kaushik (63kg) is also a part of the contingent beside Mary Kom. The duo are key highlights of the Indian team as they are set to make a return to the ring for the first time since the Asian Olympic Qualifiers held in Jordan in March last year.

The other boxers include Amit Panghal, Vikas Krishnan, Ashish Kumar, Satish Kumar, Simranjit Kaur, Lovlina Borgohain, and Pooja Rani. The tournament will feature 19 nations contesting in it.