A massive blast occurred at Baghjan OIL field in Tinsukia on Wednesday. The blowout may have been caused by a ruptured pipeline.

According to reports, the blast occurred due to some technical problems in the oil field during the time when the officers and staff are working on the site.

However, locals create chaos on oil emissions from the blast site.

Fire tenders from Dibrugarh, Duliajan, and Tinsukia reached the spot to control the incident.

More details awaited.