A devastating fire had broken out at a commercial complex at the Rihabari region in Guwahati on Monday evening.

Reportedly, the fire had blazed out due to the LPG cylinder blast at the residence of Ashok Bheti.

It may be stated that due to the fire property worth of lakhs and lots of other documents had turned into ashes.

However, the fire tender vehicles had reached the scene and have been trying to turn the fire under control.