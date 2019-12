A massive fire broke out at Bhangagarh near Nemcare Hospital on Thursday afternoon.

The fire broke out at Gunjan sweets due to a cylinder blast in the shop. Fire tenders reached the spot to douse the fire and has brought the fire under control although it has not been doused completely.

The fire also brought a threat to Nemcare Hospital as it is situated near the shop.

However, no casualties have been reported from the incident.

(More details awaited)