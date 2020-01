Amid the Bhogali Bihu celebration, a massive fire broke out at Doom Dooma under Tinsukia district on Tuesday night. The fire reportedly gutted three shops and a house.

According to reports, the owner and the family members of the house were rescued by the locals immediately after the fire broke out. Several firefighters doused the fire after more than two hours.

Properties worth several lakh of rupees gutted in the fire. However, the reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained.