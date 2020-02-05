Massive fire breaks out at Jalukbari

A massive fire broke out at a godown in Jalukbari area in the city on Wednesday evening. Properties worth Rs. 40 lakhs gutted in the fire.

Reportedly, the fire broke out at a godown of plastic materials in Adil Shah bylane. As many as five fire tenders rushed to the spot immediately after the incident.

However, no casualties have been reported so far. Locals suspected that a short circuit might be the reason behind the incident.

On the other hand, another massive fire broke out at a factory in Palashbari area on Wednesday evening. Though properties worth several lakhs damaged in the fire, no casualties have been reported.