A massive fire has broken out at the Bhekali Gaon region in the Majuli district on Sunday around 12.30 PM.

Reportedly, the fire had started from the residence of Manai Dolley, and immediately three households have been gutted in fire at the Bhekali Gaon region.

It has suspected that the fire caused due to the fire that has been lit inside the kitchen. However, the fire tenders immediately reached the spot and successfully doused the fire.