A massive fire broke out at Solapara area near Paltanabazar in Guwahati on Thursday.

The fire gutted a number of houses and godowns in the area. According to reports, the fire caused LPG cylinders to blast that triggered the fire.

The exact reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained. No casualties were reported so far.

Several fire tenders rushed to the spot immediately after the incident was reported.