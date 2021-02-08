Massive Fire Breaks out at Underdoggs Bar in Central Mall

A massive fire broke out at Central Mall in Christian Basti on Monday morning. The fire was suspected to occur from the kitchen of Underdoggs Bar and soon engulfed other stores on the floor.

According to reports, properties worth lakhs of rupees have been gutted in the fire. However, no casualties have been reported.

The fire was brought under control by several fire tenders which reached the spot immediately after the incident was reported.

Meanwhile, the reason of the fire is yet to be ascertained.