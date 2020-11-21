Massive Fire Breaks Out In Jorhat, Over 20 Houses Gutted

In a tragic turn of events, a massive fire broke out in Jorhat on Saturday morning, gutting at least 20 houses in the vicinity.

According to sources, the incident took place during Chhath puja celebrations and people were outside their homes. The blaze broke out at Harijan Colony on Raja Maidam Road in Jorhat early morning and subsequently spread through a large residential compound in the area. Explosions of 8 gas cylinders further intensified the fire.

Authorities said no casualties were reported so far. Firefighters arrived at the spot immediately upon getting information and swung into action to douse the deadly fire. Jorhat deputy commissioner (DC) and superintendent of police (SP) are present at the location and taking stock of the situation.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.