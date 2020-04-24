Massive fire breaks out in Samaguri

A massive fire has broken out at the Kathpara region in Samaguri of Nagaon district on Thursday night.

As per reports, the cause of the fire is still unknown. Due to the fire, more than 6 business establishments along with valuable documents had gutted down to ashes.

Moreover, it has been alleged by the locals that despite informing the fire and emergency service department in this regard, they had reached the scene after a long time.

It may be stated that the Ambagan Police had immediately reached the scene and controlled the fire with the help of the locals.