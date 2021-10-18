Massive Fire Breaks Out in Surat, 2 Dead

A massive fire broke out in a packaging unit in Vareli in Kadodara, Surat on Monday morning.

The incident took place when the workers were working on the fifth floor, reported India Today.



According to sources, some people allegedly jumped from the building to save their lives.



Rupal Solanki, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Bardoli Division said, “Two people have died following the incident.”

Meanwhile, 125 people have been rescued so far by the fire department, according to sub-divisional magistrate KG Vaghela. More than 100 people were pulled out by the hydraulic lift.

More than 10 fire brigades are on the spot trying to douse the fire.

