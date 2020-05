A massive fire had broken out at the Barbhita Market under Kalgachia Police station in Barpeta on Tuesday night.

It has suspected by the locals that the fire had blazed out due to a short circuit. Due to the fire, more than 20 shops had gutted down to ashes.

Reportedly, property worth lakhs along with cash was charred to ashes. The fire was later dowsed down by the fire brigade.