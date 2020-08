A massive fire broke out on Saturday night in Karbi Anglong’s Bokajan.

A cylinder blast has destroyed around seven commercial establishments in Bokajan’s Sariyajan area. A short circuit has triggered the cylinder blast in the market place. Several lakh rupees of damages have been reported.

Fire brigades, local police authorities, and residents are at the site of the incident. The fire department has been successfully been able to extinguish the blaze.