Massive fire erupts in rubber factory

Regional
By Pratidin Bureau
Massive fire erupts in rubber factory
34

A massive fire has broken out at a smokehouse of a rubber factory in the Kohora region near Kaziranga on Tuesday night.

The cause of the fire is still unknown. Due to the fire, panic has seen among the workers of the factory along with the locals of the region too.

However, 2 fire tender vehicles have reached the scene took the fire under control.

It may be stated that the rubbers which were there in the smokehouse, were completely gutted down to ashes. Moreover, it has suspected that the machines are also completely destroyed due to the fire.

Continue Reading
You might also like
Top Stories

Assam: Fresh wave of floods affect 1.39 lakh

Regional

Women gang-raped in moving car in Tihu

Regional

Massive fire destroys properties worth lakhs

National

Doorstep delivery for public in Delhi by AAP

National

Suresh Raina Undergoes Knee Surgery

Regional

Excise department issues strict laws against bottling plants

Comments
Loading...