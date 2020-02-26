Massive fire erupts in rubber factory

A massive fire has broken out at a smokehouse of a rubber factory in the Kohora region near Kaziranga on Tuesday night.

The cause of the fire is still unknown. Due to the fire, panic has seen among the workers of the factory along with the locals of the region too.

However, 2 fire tender vehicles have reached the scene took the fire under control.

It may be stated that the rubbers which were there in the smokehouse, were completely gutted down to ashes. Moreover, it has suspected that the machines are also completely destroyed due to the fire.