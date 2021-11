A massive fire reportedly took place in the Ranjuli area in Goalpara, Assam on Sunday night.

According to sources, the massive fire gutted down three business establishments in the Rangjuli area within minutes.

The fire engulfed goods worth over 13 lakhs that were part of the business establishments.

It has been suspected that the fire had been triggered by a short circuit of electricity.

Sources informed that at the promptness of 2 fire brigades, the fire was extinguished.

