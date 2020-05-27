Top StoriesEnvironmentPratidin ExclusiveRegional

Massive flood in Assam

By Pratidin Bureau
Assam  is in the grip of twin attack of COVID and Flood with the latter taking a catastrophic shape as torrential rain have continued throughout the region especially the Arunachal and Meghalaya hills besides turning the entire Brahmaputra valley literally into a massive lake affecting almost a million people.

The damage and destruction is so vast and huge that this report is not even carrying the full picture as reports are not coming out of the interiors of districts while District Administration is stressed beyond the limit as they are working round the clock to meet the giant problem.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority, altogether seven districts were badly affected till last night and they are Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Darrang, Nalbari, Goalpara, Dibrugarh and Tinsukia.

More than 300 villages have been affected and submerged with Goalpara bearing the maximum brunt where 140 villages were underwater as the rain-fed rivers emanating from Garo Hills of Meghalaya have inundated vast areas.

The next worst affected is the Nalbari district as Ghorgapar, Nalabri  and Banekuchi areas

So far  35 relief camps have been opened and maximum numbers are in Goalpara where there are 28 of them. Out of the 17 are in Lakhimpur and 11 are in Bahjana.

