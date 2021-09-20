Massive Landslide Hits More Than 20 Locations In Arunachal Pradesh

Massive landslides in several places of West Arunachal Pradesh has been reported today due to continuous rainfall in the last two days.

Huge landslides occurred at more than 20 locations along the prominent Balipara-Charduar-Tawang (BCT) Road, severely affecting vehicular movement, reported a local media.

So far, no casualty was reported due to the landslides which occurred in West Kameng district following heavy rain on Friday and Saturday.

Debris from the overnight landslide will take some time to clear up for the movement of one-way traffic. According to sources, a large number of commuters are stranded on both sides of the roads.

BRO commander Col Anil Kotial said that on receiving the information of landslides, the organisation mobilised men and machinery and started work on a war footing to restore connectivity by filling the breaches and clearing debris.

The stranded vehicles started moving through the affected areas from Saturday night while restoration works continued till Sunday, he added.